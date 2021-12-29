New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: People across the world will soon say goodbye to 2021 and will celebrate the new beginning of 2022. From Covid-19's second wave to the T-20 world cup, 2021 has seen all major events. Apart from these events, Over The Top platforms such as Netflix, Disney plus Hotstar, Zee5, etc. have also witnessed an increase in audience base, as most of the films and series are uploaded on these platforms.

Late actor Irrfan Khan's film ‘Murder at Teesri Manzil 302’ is also included in the list. The actor passed away on April 29, 2020, in Mumbai after a long battle with cancer.

To welcome the new year, ZEE5 has added 3 new Hindi movies to its library. All three films will hit the platform on December 31.

Irrfan khan’s movie ‘Murder at Teesri Manzil 302’ is a suspense-thriller revolving around a murder. The film is helmed by Navneet Baz Saini and also features Ranvir Shorey. Apart from Murder at Teesri Manzil 302, movies like Wah Zindagi and Turtle will also release on Zee5.

Disney plus Hotstar is also going to release a web series named ‘The Book of Boba Fett’, on December 29. It is a star adventure series that will trace the adventures of the bounty hunter Boba Fett and Mercenary Fennec Shand. The series features Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen in the lead roles. The series will be streamed in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and English languages.

Meanwhile, the fourth season of the popular Netflix show ‘Cobra Kai’ will stream on the platform on 31st December. The main characters in the series are played by Ralph Macchio and William Zabka. Apart from Cobra Kai, films such as The Lost Daughter, Stay Close and Seal Team will also release on Netflix on 31st December.

Sony-Liv is also going to release comedy-drama series named ‘A Very British Scandal’ on December 31st. The series covers the famous Margaret Cambell divorce case of 1963.

Since theaters were closed for a long period of time due to Covid cases, every new movie and series was released on these OTT platforms. Once again theaters in the country are on the verge of getting closed due to the rising Omicron cases in India.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen