New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan has been in the news after his father-actor passed away on April 29, 2020. Since then, he has been sharing heartwarming throwback pics and videos of the late actor on his social media handle. Well, once again, Babil is hitting the headlines, but this time not for his Instagram post but his acting debut.

We all know that he is shooting for some unknown project, however, do you know which project it is? Don't worry, here we have brought you some interesting gossip straight from the industry. Recently, Tripti Dimri took to his Instagram and posted a story revealing Babil's debut project. However, soon she deleted it for some unknown reason. As per her story, Babil will be debuting with Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz.

Not just this, in her now-deleted story, she also revealed the title of the project as Qala and tagged Babil confirming his debut. As soon as she could delete it, Anushka and Virat's fan page named varuska_forever immediately captured it and posted it on their page.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by varun anushka ki Ishika 🥀 (@varushka_forever)



Meanwhile, Babil is in the news for one more reason, and this time it's his father. Recently, during an award ceremony, he started weeping while accepting an award on his father Irrfan Khan's behalf. Thanking the industry for supporting his family, Babil said, "I didn't prepare a speech, but I'm really grateful that you all accepted me with open arms and gave me so much warmth and so much love. All I want to say is, you and I are going to make this journey together."

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv