The legendary actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020. His son Babil and wife Sutapa keep his memories alive by sharing stories.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Late actor Irrfan Khan's last film The Song Of Scorpions is all set to release now after three years of a long wait. Irrfan's son Babil shared the motion poster of his last him and the video begins with the caption that reads, "a golden chance to witness the magician on the big screen for one last time."

Taking to Instagram, Babil shared the poster with the caption that reads, "One more time, perhaps not the last. #thesongofscorpions.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

As soon as he shared the poster, fans started showering love in the comment section and many users got emotional over it. One of the users wrote, "Magician lives forever - good news to start 2021,” another user said,“Wow........ KING OF HEARTS Is Back On Silver Screen..... Woooohooooooo,” wrote yet another.

Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikader also shared the poster with the caption that reads, "A journey from the finite to the infinite. #thesongofscorpions #neverthelasttime."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sutapa Sikdar (@sikdarsutapa)

In the film, Irrfan Khan will be seen sharing the screen with Iranian actor Golshifteh Farahani. The film will release in theatres early next year. The film is directed by Anup Singh and the film was extensively shot in Rajasthan.

It is reported that in the film Irrfan is playing the role of a camel trader and the film also stars veteran actor Waheeda Rehman.

The legendary actor Irrfan passed away on April 29, 2020. His son Babil and wife Sutapa keep his memories alive by sharing stories about the late actor and photographs of him on social media. The actor succumbed due to a colon infection at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital at the age of 54.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma