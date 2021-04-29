On Irrfan Khan's first death anniversary here's what he told his elder son Babil before he breathed his last on April 29, 2020. Scroll down

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's been a year, and we are still not able to believe that Irrfan Khan is not going to entertain us with his spectacular acting skills. It was on this day last year Angrezi Medium actor breathed his last, leaving his fans shocked. Ever since then, Irrfan's elder son Babil Khan has kept him alive with his heartwarming throwback posts. He is quite expressive on social media and often posts how terribly he misses him and the valuable tips he got from his father regarding acting and life.

Recently, Babil in an interview with Film Companion's Anupama Chopra, revealed Irrfan's final words to him two-three days ago he died. He was quoted saying, "I was there in the hospital, two-three days before he died. He was losing consciousness, and one of the last things he said...he just looked at me, smiled and said 'I am going to die'. And I told him 'No, you are not'. He then smiled again and went back to sleep."

Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar, who was also present with her son, added that Irrfan 'never pretended'. "If he is angry with you, or he is in love with you. The main thing is when he is in love with you and says 'I love you', he did not pretend. He did not say it till he meant it."

Babil, who is soon going to make his Bollywood debut with Netflix's Qala alongside Tripti Dimri under Anushka Sharma's production house, has often expressed his love for his father. Here have a look at some of his heartwarming posts.

Irrfan is one of the prolific actors who gave the industry some spectacular films that are going to be evergreen, such as The Lunchbox, The Name Sake, Maqbool, Paan Singh Tomar, Haider, among others.

