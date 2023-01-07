Irrfan Khan Birthday Special: From ‘Talvar’ To ‘Hindi Medium’, Revisit Top 5 Gems Of Irrfan Khan

The art and charisma of Irrfan Khan's legacy cannot be bonded or proved as the actor was Bollywood's miracle. Giving back-to-back hits with intensely impacted acting skills, the actor would be celebrating his 55th birthday today.

Irrfan Khan proved his mettle from Bollywood to Hollywood and passed away in 2020 at the age of 52 after battling cancer. In his short life, he received the Padma Shri, National Film Award, Dubai International Film Festival, IIFA Award, and a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award for his notable works. Remembering this thespian today, let's take a look at the top 5 best movies of his of all time.

Talvar

Based on the real-life Noida Double Murder case, the film was helmed by Meghna Gulzar and was written by Vishal Bhardwaj. Starring Irrfan Khan and Tabu as the leads, Irrfan Khan played the role of a skilled CBI investigator with several theories in his account to find the real killers behind the incident.

Slumdog Millionaire

Slumdog Millionaire was a super hit blockbuster collecting international recognition as the film bagged eight Academy Awards and several India Awards at the time of its release. Helmed by Danny Boyle, the film revolves around the inspirational tale of a Mumbai slum kid rising from poverty to riches.

Hindi Medium

Helmed by Saket Chaudhary, Hindi Medium was a comedy-centric film where the character of Irrfan Khan as Raj Batra an ambitious father to provide the best education in Delhi for his child to fit into a class hierarchy based on her education is a tale of dreams, ambitions, and disgrace with a comedy touch.

Life Of Pi

Life Of Pi was an adventure-drama film based on Yann Martel's 2001 novel of the same name and was directed by Ang Lee in 2012. The relationship between a man and a tiger to trigger the man's confidence, cleverness, and bravery to escape the dangerousness of the event was perfectly captured and showcased by Irrfan's story-telling skills.

Maqbool

Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, 'Maqbool' is truly a masterpiece as it was inspired by William Shakespeare's Macbeth.' Irrfan Khan as the Bombay Mafia in this film gives his best performance which will bring chills while watching.