Irrfan Khan's Birth Anniversary: When Babil Khan Revealed He Locked Himself For 45 Days After His Father's Demise

It's been nearly three years since Irrfan Khan left the world and his void can be still felt in the Indian film industry and in the heart of his fans. From making the audience laugh in films like Hindi Medium to impressing everyone with his stellar performance in Qissa, Irrfan Khan has left a legacy behind him. Today is Irrfan Khan's birth anniversary and the later actor would have turned 56. His son Babil Khan has talked about the memories and the legacy of his father several times.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Babil talked about he locked himself in his room for one and a half months after the demise of his father.

"When it first happened, the first day, I didn't believe it. One week had passed and it hit then. And then I just went into a really bad spiral. I just locked myself in my room for one and a half months," he told Bollywood Bubble.

He added, "Back then he used to shoot so much that he'd be gone for a long shooting schedule. When it just happened, I had somehow convinced myself that he'll come back after the shooting schedule. And then I slowly started realising that this is an indefinite shooting schedule. He's not coming back. I just lost my best friend. It was devastating on a level that I can't really put into words."

Babil Khan recently made his Bollywood debut with the film 'Qala' and received praise for his performance as Jagan. The movie also stars Triptii Dimri and Swastika Chatterjee in the lead role. Qala is streaming on Netflix.

He will be seen in the web series Railway Men, which also stars R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon and Divyenndu Sharma in the lead role.