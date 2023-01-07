Irrfan Khan Birth Anniversary: Babil Khan Remembers Late Actor With Unseen Pics From Childhood

On film legend Irrfan Khan's birth anniversary, his son Babil Khan, who is also an actor by profession, remembered him by sharing some of the unseen memories on his social media space. Babil shared some childhood memories with his late father Irrfan Khan on his Instagram handle.

The Qala actor also penned a heartfelt note in the caption, which read, "Questions keep me up at night. Those that I never asked then, those that I can never ask now." He further added, "My inquiries are left for me to quench on my own, that’s okay, I will figure it out. I miss your laughter though, I don’t think there is an answer for that. Remembering a day when you arrived here."

Irrfan Khan passed away at a Mumbai hospital on April 29, 2020. After receiving treatment in London for a tumour that he fought for several months, he went back to Mumbai. In addition to his kids Babil and Ayan, Irrfan Khan is survived by his wife Sutapa.

Babil and Sutapa Sikdar shared the late actor's dying words in advance of the first anniversary of his passing. Irrfan knew he would pass away a few days before to dying, according to Babil, who revealed this in a recent interview with Film Companion.

It is pertinent to note that Babil Khan made his acting debut with Qala, alongside Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Varun Grover. The film, directed by Anvita Dutt and bankrolled by Karnesh Ssharma, released on Netflix last year. The film received positive reviews after its release on the OTT platform.