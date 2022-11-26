Irene Cara, Oscar Winning Singer And Actor, Found Dead At Florida Home

Irene Cara passed away at the age of 63, as the actress was found dead at her Florida residence. Irene Cara was best known for her appearance in the 1980s 'Fame' where she portrayed the character of Coco Hernandez. The story revolved around the students of the High School of Performing Arts in New York taking their first audition journey to their senior years.

Irene Cara was seen singing the title track of the film 'Fame' as she walked through the streets of New york. After three years, the singer co-wrote the song 'Flashdance..What A Feeling for Flashdance' for which she went ahead and won an Oscar for Best Original Song and two Grammy Awards for Original Score for a Motion Picture and also the Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Cara was also nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress for 'Fame', and won gongs from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People which also included her role in the 1982's film 'Sister Sister.'

Starting her career as a child actor and singer, Irene Cara went ahead appearing on the Johnny Carson show in 1970. She was also invited to host and sing in a tribute concert to Jazz icon Duke Ellington.

As the cause of her death remained to be unknown, her publicist Judith Moose announced the news on Saturday morning by releasing a statement on Irene Cara's official Twitter account. She stated, "This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can't believe I've had to write this, let alone release the news."She also added, "She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films."

Born on March 18, 1959, in New York, Irene got married to Conrad Palmisano in 1986, an American director and stunt artist. However, in 1991 the couple filed for a divorce.