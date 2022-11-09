Iravin Nizhal OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch World's First Single-Shot Non-Linear Film

The Tamil-language thriller film ‘Iravin Nizhal’ is all set to premiere on OTT platforms. The film helmed by Radhakrishnan Parthiban received rave reviews by fans and critics alike and has been eagerly anticipated on digital platforms.

Starring Radhakrishnan Parthiban, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Robo Shankar, Priyanka Ruth, Brigida Saga, Sneha Kumar, Anand Krishnan and Chandru, ‘Iravin Nizhal’ released in theaters on July 15, 2022. The film became an internet sensation after it entered the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records for being the first Asian single-shot non linear film.

‘Iravin Nizhal’ is all set to premiere on the OTT platform on Amazon Prime Video’s digital streaming platform. The movie will start streaming from November 11, 2022.

‘Iravin Nizhal’ will be released on OTT platforms after nearly 4 months of its theatrical release. The movie revolves around the life of a man and his sins, his pain, shame and lessons he learns in his life.

With a runtime of 100 minutes, ‘Iravin Nizhal’ music has been composed by AR Rahman. The film has already won 3 international film awards, including the Best Cinematography award at the Cult Movies International film Festival and Oniros Film Awards. The film also won an award at the Medusa Film Festival.

Director Radhakrishnan Pathiban spoke to The Hindu about making the non-linear film and said, “The initial target I set for myself for Iravin Nizhal was that I should act for two hours straight. Plus, the film deals with multiple emotions.”

“There is a scene where I’m joking but there is a scene where I have to cry. There is no time to put in glycerin because it is a single-shot film. So, my theatrical background did help in that aspect,” he further explained in the interview.

Pathiban added that the most important aspect of a camera is its focus, “Given the tight set piece, even if you miss a step, you lose that shot. There are three songs in lip-sync. Imagine how difficult it would have been. I still wanted to do it. Otherwise, this industry will sideline you and ask you to pave the way for youngsters.”