New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Aamir Khan's daughter has been quite active these days on social media, sharing pictures with her friends and family. She has also been inspiring many people by sharing her story of dealing with anxiety and depression. On May 8, Ira Khan turned a year older. She celebrated her birthday with her family and friends and some adorable photos from her birthday party have surfaced on social media.

A fan page shared a picture of Ira Khan's birthday party on Instagram. In the picture, Ira can be seen cutting the cake. Ira's parents Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta can also be seen in the picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Fan (@aamirkhanactor_)

Ira's boyfriend Nupur Shikhare also shared the pictures from Ira's birthday party. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy Birthday My Love. I love you so so much bubs. @khan.ira".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Popeye ⚓ (@nupur_shikhare)

On the occasion of Eid, Ira shared some adorable pictures with her boyfriend Nupur and some friends. Bollywood actor Imran Khan was also seen in the pictures. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Did you know you're eligible for eidi till you're married?! I thought once you're an adult (18) it's done. @zaynmarie @sahabime HA HA. You learn something new every day. Eid Mubarak".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

On the work front, Ira directed a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, featuring Hazel Keech in the lead role. For the unversed, Ira is the younger daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta.

Aamir Khan was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya. Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan will collaborate again for the third time with this film. The song Kahani from this movie has received a good response on social media. Laal Singh Chaddha will hit the theatres on August 11, 2022.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav