New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Powerhouse of entertainment, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is all set to perform in the IPL 2022 Finale scheduled for today between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. Ranveer before the event shared a short BTS video of his dance preparation, on his social media account on Sunday.

The 'Padmaavat' actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a small video where he could be seen practising, as he will be performing in the finale. Sharing the video, Ranveer wrote, "Capacity Crowd? .... Just bring it! Tune in to watch me live performing at the Closing ceremony of Tata IPL Final 2022 on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar today at 6.25 pm.#TATAIPL #TATAIPLFINAL @iplt20"

When there is @RanveerOfficial, there is nothing but oodles of energy. ⚡✨



How excited are you to witness Ranveer set the stage on fire at the #TATAIPL 2022 Final Closing Ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad❓ 🎆 🎆 https://t.co/uQE7SUWN8n — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2022

The comment section was flooded with fire emoticons, as fans and admirers are overjoyed after seeing Ranveer's oomph dance practice. Actor Arjun Kapoor also wrote, "Nacho nacho baba."

A few hours after Ranveer Singh shared the BTS video, IPL's official Twitter handle re-tweeted the video and wrote, "When there is @RanveerOfficial, there is nothing but oodles of energy. ⚡✨How excited are you to witness Ranveer set the stage on fire at the #TATAIPL 2022 Final Closing Ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad❓ 🎆 ."

The final match of the Tata IPL 2022 will take place today, that is, on Sunday, May 29. The match will take place in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.“Nobody can beat your energy,” a fan wrote, while another mentioned, “Can’t wait for this performance.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh appeared in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' on the work front lately. He is currently filming 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', a film directed by Karan Johar and starring Alia Bhatt. The movie will be released in theatres in February of next year.

Posted By: Ashita Singh