Ahmedabad | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ranveer Singh, and AR Rahman on Sunday gave powerful performances in the closing ceremony of the IPL 2022 finals. The show started off with Ranveer Singh's performances in movies like Band Baaja Baarat and Ram Leela. He put on back-to-back performances of some other famous tunes from Bollywood too.

During the performance, Ranveer Singh even did Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) KL Rahul's signature shut-the-ears celebration on stage and gave a high-five to young RR batter Yashasvi Jaiswal. He tirelessly travelled around the ground and lifted moods across the stadium.

Meanwhile, AR Rahman later set the stage on fire with his melodious show. He was joined by 10 other popular singers, like Benny Dayal, Neeti Mohan, and Mohit Chauhan sang songs celebrating 75 years of Indian independence and the country's cricketing history.

Take a look at IPL 2022 Closing ceremony here:

Rahman dedicated his performance to every decade of Indian cricket with snippets of heroes from every era playing in the background. He performed on songs like Jai Ho, Vande Matram and others. At the end of the show, Ranveer Singh joined AR Rahman and the choir to touch fans' hearts with their united show on Jai Ho

Meanwhile, after the show ended Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bat first in the summit clash of IPL 2022 against Gujarat Titans.

Earlier, Chanda Singh who is managing the closing ceremony of IPL 2022 said, "It is the 15th year of IPL and on this milestone occasion, the closing ceremony for this year's IPL has to be really mega. It is a grand closing ceremony with the best of the global superstars coming to perform for the audience. It is going to be really huge because we are not just having two-star icons performances for the offline stadium that are sitting inside the stadium and for the online viewers."

Posted By: Ashita Singh