New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The excitement for the IPL final 2022 is at its peak and singer Neeti Mohan has given a reason to fans to get even more excited. The singer will perform at the finale night with none other than AR Rahman. The IPL final match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad, Gujarat on Sunday evening, that is May 29. Now, Neeti Mohan has shared a sneak peek of her performance from the IPL final night.

Sharing the video, Neeti wrote, "Excitement level #IPLFinal #GTvsRR #tataipl Stoked to be performing with @arrahman sir and gang".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEETI MOHAN (@neetimohan18)

In the video, Neeti can be seen sharing a glimpse of her practice for the IPL final. She can be seen happily posing with AR Rahman. She also showed some of the dance performances that will happen at the closing ceremony. In the end, we can see Neeti posing with other singers as well. Apart from Neeti and AR Rahman, singers Mohit Chauhan and Benny Dayal will perform as well.

Neeti's sisters cheered for her upcoming performance. Mukti Mohan wrote, "Wooohoooo", with hear and music emoticons. Meanwhile, Shakti Mohan commented, "Doooooo".

Fans are also excited about AR Rahman and Neeti's performances. One person wrote, "Welcome to Gujarat MAM & AR Rahman Sir your Rocking Sunshine MAM". Meanwhile, another person commented, "Glad to be born in the era of Neeti Mohan mam and AR Rehman sir".

AR Rahman also announced on Twitter that he will perform live at the IPL Final closing ceremony. He wrote, "Watch me live at the Closing Ceremony for Tata IPL Final 2022 at the magnificent arena, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as well as live on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar at 6.25 pm on 29th May. #TATAIPL #TATAIPLFINAL".

Watch me live at the Closing Ceremony for Tata IPL Final 2022 at the magnificent arena, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as well as live on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar at 6.25 pm on 29th May. #TATAIPL #TATAIPLFINAL — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) May 27, 2022

The closing ceremony will begin at 6:25 PM IST on May 29. Ranveer Singh will also perform at the IPL finale. Moreover, the trailer of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha will also premiere at the finale. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are also expected to be present for the finale. The match will happen between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav