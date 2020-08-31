Akshay Kumar is all set to appear in a special episode of the adventure show, Into The Wild With Bear Grylls.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar is all set to appear in a special episode of the adventure show, Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. Kumar on Monday shared the fun-filled teaser of celebrated survival show which shows him traversing the wilderness and facing dangers with show's host British survivalist. The popular adventure show had also featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year and superstar Rajinikanth this year.

In the video, Akshay can be seen talking about how Grylls took him by surprise by serving him a unique elephant poop tea. Alongside the video, he wrote, "I visualized stiff challenges prior to #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls but @bearGrylls completely surprised me with the elephant poop tea. What a day @DiscoveryIn @DiscoveryPlusIn." For the uninitiated, the episode will premiere on September 11.













Talking about shooting with Bear Grylls for the show, Bollywood's 'Khiladi' termed the experience as a "humbling" one.



"I have always admired Bear Grylls for his energy, passion and what he has stood for all these years. It was a humbling experience being with him in the wild as he went about unfolding one challenge after another. It is different out there, as compared to movie sets, as there is no back-up - that sense of realism is very overpowering," said Akshay Kumar.



The episode will also raise awareness about a cause close to Akshay Kumar's heart -- 'Bharat Ke Veer', which is a fund-raising initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.



"What I found interesting about the show is how nicely purpose is incorporated in an entertaining, survival and adventure led show. With regards to Bharat Ke Veer, it is a project, which remains close to my heart and I will continue to use all opportunities to help promote it with an aim to ensure that more and more countrymen become a part of it," he added.



Grylls on the other hand, lauded the Bollywood superstar's "humility" and his easy approach.

"I did my homework prior to meeting Akshay, and knew he is a superstar, but what struck me the most during our time together, was his humility, his easy approach - he is, at heart, still that guy next door. Lots of commonalities between the two of us - including passion towards fitness, dedication to family et al, I really enjoyed being with him," said Grylls.



"Akshay's eyes lit-up with the mention of a new challenge and believe me, not many celebrities, across the world, have reacted so warmly to some harsh tasks that I can conjure," added Grylls.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha