New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ajay Devgn becomes the third Indian actor to be a part of foreign adventure show Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. We had informed you earlier that the Bollywood star was all set to star in the hit show.

And now the trailer of the show is out and about and Ajay Devgn is seen struggling in the Indian Ocean full of sharks to reach an island with hist Bear Grylls. In the trailer, the actor can also be seen taking a dip in the ocean walking in the woods and having candid conversations with Grylls.

Ajay while spending time with the host shares a lot of anecdotes from his personal and professional life. His father was an action director and talking about him the actor said, “This is my first ever expedition into the wild and I can tell you it wasn’t child’s play! My father was an action director and in my career span of 30 years in the Indian industry, I have had the fortune to play several roles including some dangerous action ones too. And, this was one of those times when I had to put those learnings to the test again. I’m so glad this opportunity came my way, it helped me explore and go beyond my comfort zone. A special salute to Bear who has been inspiring millions to explore and develop a much-needed relationship with nature, and of course to keep me safe in the wild. From hungry jungles to the depths of the ocean, Bear knows it all!”

Watch Ajay Devgn’s trailer of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls here:

Meanwhile, apart from Ajay Devgn, famous Indian personalities like megastar Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and even our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a part of show with Bear Grylls.

For the unversed, not just Indian ones but even global celebs have been on an adventure ride onscreen with Bear Grylls. Popular names such as former US president Barack Obama, Julia Roberts, Roger Federer and many more have been a part of the show.

Meanwhile, this episode with Ajay Devgn is set to release on OTT platform Discovery+ on October 22 at 6 in the morning.

So guys, how excited are you to watch Ajay Devgn’s adventurous journey? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal