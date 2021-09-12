The adventure show Into The Wild With Bear Grylls featuring actor Ajay Devgn will premier first online on Discovery+ app. Scroll down to know more about the same in detail.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ajay Devgn is one actor who barely hesitates from experimenting something new. Right from working in action films to trying his hand in movies related to social issues, he has done it all. And now the actor has set himself on a rather dangerous adventurous journey.

Yes, you guessed it right! we are talking about the Discovery channel's show 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'. In this show one has to go through a lot of adventure with host Bear Grylls who tries to survive in extreme situations. And Ajay is going to be part of it soon.

As per reports, the actor has already left for shooting the episode in Maldives with the Grylls on Sunday.

For the unversed, Ajay Devgn is not the only celebrity to be a part of 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'. Earlier also, actors like Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth have featured in the show.

Not just them, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also shot for one episode with Bear Grylls on 'Man vs Wild' in 2019.

Meanwhile, talking about 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls', the Ajay Devgn's episode will premiere first online on Discovery+ app. However, the release date of this episode has still not been announced.

The show focuses on survival skills required when out in the wild without the comforts of technology or human habitat.

On the other hand, talking about Ajay Devgn's film front, the actor was recently seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The film was a mutli-starrer and also had Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi and others in key roles.

So guys, coming back to the Bear Grylls show, how excited are you to watch the episode? Do let us know.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal