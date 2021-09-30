New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As if there weren't enough dopplegangers of Katrina Kaif already that now the internet has found out another one. Yes, after Zareen Khan and Elli AvrRam there's one more actress who is an exact copy of the 'ZERO' actress.

Named Alina Rai, she is a budding Bollywood actress who shared an uncanny resemblance with Katrina. She looks so similar to her that you may even get confused in one glance whether it's Kat or Alina. The actress has an official account on social media and has posted good amount of pictures of herself.

Alina gained fame with her videos on social media and became popular for her striking resemblance to Katrina. She currently has 2,09,000 followers on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alina Rai (@alinarai07)

She recently posted a reel on Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz and Salman's interaction video. She captioned it saying, 'Famous hoon'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alina Rai (@alinarai07)

Fans were left dumbstruck after watching her in the video, as her eyes, lips, hairstyle, everything was resembling Katrina so much.

This clip of Alina's has already garnered over 2,785 likes where she is seen wearing a lacy black strappy dress as she mouths some dialogues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alina Rai (@alinarai07)

She even shared a behind-the-scenes clip of her shoot from a film, which is reportedly titled 'Lucknow Junction'. The film was scheduled to release last year but the pandemic hit the pause button.

Alina, in an interview in 2020 to a media portal, revealed that she will be seen playing a journalist in the upcoming film. She captioned the post saying, "Unstoppable"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alina Rai (@alinarai07)

She was also seen in a music video titled, titled 'Kamaal' with Badshah which was released in December 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alina Rai (@alinarai07)

So guys, what are your thoughts on her? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal