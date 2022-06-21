Yoga has helped people across the world to improve their health and maintain a better lifestyle. To raise awareness about the benefits of Yoga, International Yoga day is observed every year on June 21. Today, people across the world are celebrating this day and are encouraging others to practise yoga as well. Many South Indian cinema stars also swear by yoga to keep themselves healthy and fit. Take a look at these celebs, who are inspiring others with their fitness by practising yoga.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most successful actresses in the South Indian Cinema and recently made her Cannes Film Festival debut this year. The actress also practises yoga to stay fit and healthy. Sharing some photos while doing yoga, she wrote, "Opening up the heart chakra to give and receive love in abundance".

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde has starred in some of the biggest movies in Indian cinema like Beast and Radhe Shyam and also made her Cannes debut this year. She also prefers yoga for a healthy lifestyle and shares fitness-related photos and videos. Earlier, she shared a post yoga session pictures and wrote, "That gratifying exhaustion after a good yoga class... sweaty but happy".

Kajal Aggarwal

Apart from South Indian films, Kajal has also worked on some hit Bollywood films like Singham and Special 26. The actress recently embraced motherhood and shared her pregnancy journey with her fans. Kajal also shares fitness related posts on social media and in the picture, she can be seen doing a semi handstand.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha often shares fitness related videos on social media and can be seen hitting the gym. But in the picture, the actress can be seen doing aerial yoga and wrote, "Life is a balance of holding on and letting go."

Posted By: Simran Srivastav