The world is observing the International Yoga Day today and this day is celebrated to raise the awareness about benefits of practising yoga. From improving mental health to reducing blood sugar levels, Yoga has helped people across the world to improve their health and maintain a better lifestyle. Many Bollywood celebrities also prefer yoga to keep themselves healthy because of their hectic lifestyle. Take a look at the celebs who practise yoga and are a fitness inspiration to many people.

Kareena Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor, who is currently busy filming her Netflix movie 'Devotion of Suspect X', often shares fitness-related videos on her social media page. In many videos, the actress is seen doing yoga and encouraging others to perform yoga as well. Earlier, sharing a yoga video, Kareena wrote, "When your yoga instructor follows you on Instagram, you know it's time to say bye to the biryani and halwa #UntilWeMeetAgain".

Shilpa Shetty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty has always promoted yoga and also has an app called 'Simple Soulful', in which she shares yoga and fitness-related video. Once she shared a video practising the Viparita Naukasana and explained its benefits. She wrote, "So, today I spent a few minutes practising the Viparita Naukasana. It may not look like a very heavy routine, but it’s a power-packed one. It helps strengthen the lower back & pelvic region, shoulders & arms, and hips. It also improves the flexibility of the spine, massages abdominal organs, and improves digestion. However, if you’ve had an abdominal surgery recently or are pregnant, please avoid this asana."

Malaika Arora

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarva - Yoga Studios (@sarvayogastudios)

Malaika Arora is one of the biggest fitness inspirations for many women out there and shares advice about doing yoga on her social media. Sharing the benefits of doing Anulom vilom, she wrote, "Anulom vilom has been my go-to breathing practice for calming my nerves, de-stressing and feeling better overall. This week let's treat ourselves with kindness, practise anulom vilom in the moments you need clarity of thought, need to calm your nerves and feel overwhelmed."

Sara Ali Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara has often talked about her fitness journey and her journey is an inspiration to many people. Last year, on International Yoga Day, Sara shared a picture of her practising yoga. She wrote, "Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self. Happy International Yoga Day".

Rakul Preet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Rakul Preet also prefers yoga for being fit and shares pictures and videos about it on social media. Sharing a picture of her meditating, Rakul wrote, "Yoga is happiness".

Posted By: Simran Srivastav