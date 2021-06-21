Talking about the difficulties Rangoli had to go through due to the damage to her face, Kangana wrote “No matter what happened she would not say a word just stare blankly at everything." Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: On the occasion of International Yoga day on June 21, 2021, actress Kangana Ranaut shared the inspiring story about how yoga helped her sister Rangoli Chandel after her acid attack back in 2006.

Recalling the horrific incident Kangana wrote on Instagram “Rangoli has the most inspiring Yoga story, a roadside Romeo threw acid on Rangoli when she was hardly 21, with third-degree burns, half of her face burnt, one eye lost its vision, one ear melted away and a breast severely damaged”

“She had to go through 53 surgeries in 2-3 years but that wasn’t all, my biggest concern was her mental health as she had stopped to speak,” the actress added.

Talking about the difficulties Rangoli had to go through due to the damage to her face, Kangana wrote “No matter what happened she would not say a word just stare blankly at everything, she was engaged to an Air Force officer and when he saw her face after the acid attack he left and never returned, even then she did not shed a tear neither she uttered a word”

The incident also left a huge impact on Rangoli’s mental health and she required psychiatric help “doctors told me she is in a state of shock, they gave her therapies and put her on medication for psychiatric help but nothing helped."

Kangana was just 19 at that time and did not know how to help her sister so she used to take her along to Yoga classes after which Rangoli showed drastic transformation. “She started practicing Yoga and I saw a dramatic transformation in her. Not only she started to respond to her pain and my lame jokes but also regained her lost vision in one eye,” Kangana wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

The actress also spoke about the yoga journey of each of her family members including her mother who was diagnosed with diabetes but today she the fittest in the family.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal