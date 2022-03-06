New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: March 8 is observed as International Women's Day across the globe. Women's Day is an extremely important day as it marks the celebration of womanhood. Women are recognized for their achievements and contribution to society on this special day. Empowered women are no less than anyone, they hustle in the world with the same will and determination to make their name. As the world celebrates, International Women's Day 2022 on Monday, here is a list of Bollywood films that uphold women empowerment.

Films that uphold women empowerment:

Pink

Gunjan Saxena

Starring Janhvi Kapoor, Gunjan Saxena was released in the year 2020 and is based on the story of a girl who dreams of becoming a pilot after being drawn by the idea of a life in a cockpit.

Queen

Thappad

Starring Taapsee Pannu in lead, Thappad was released in the year 2020. The film is based on a young woman Amrita, who lives with her husband Vikram. However, their happiness is shattered when he slaps her at an office party causing her to file for a divorce.

Raazi

Neerja

Neerja is a flight attendant on Pan Am flight 73, who risks her life to stall the terrorists from attacking the passengers on board when the plane was hijacked. The film stars Sonam Kapoor and it was released in the year 2016.

Shakuntala Devi

Mardaani

The story of the movie ‘Mardaani’ released in 2014 is based on Mumbai Police Senior Inspector Shivani Shivaji. The film stars Rani Mukherjee in the lead role.

English Vinglish

Chhapak

Released in the year 2020, Deepika Padukone’s film ‘Chhapak’ is the story of Lakshmi, an acid attack survivor. This film has been directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Posted By: Ashita Singh