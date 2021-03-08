In just a few minutes of sharing the photo on social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan's selfie with her newborn son has so far garnered 408,273 likes, at the time of writing this article.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: On the occasion of International Women's Day, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently gave birth to her second child, shared the picture with her newborn and you just can't miss it. The Tashan actress shared the monochrome picture with her second baby boy on Instagram, and it is just too adorable.

Taking to the photo-sharing platform, she shared the selfie with her second son, the head of her newborn was seen in the pic and he was wrapped in the baby blanket. The picture was surely filled with all the love as Kareena's second son was clasped to her chest. She shared the photo with the caption, that read, "There’s nothing women can’t do ❤️❤️. Happy Women’s Day my loves ❤️. #InternationalWomensDay."

Take a look at the adorable picture:

As soon as she shared the photo with her second son, it went viral and netizens went gaga over it. One of the users wrote, "OMGGG OMGGG OMGGGG."

Another user wrote, 'Finally a glimpse of your little one.. love you the most bebo."

Yet another wrote, "mashallah.. how adorable.. happy women's day gorgeous.."

In just a few minutes of sharing the photo on social media, the picture has so far garnered 408,273 likes, at the time of writing this article. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is quite active on social media and she keeps updating her fans about her daily life.

Recently, the actress completed one year on Instagram, and to celebrate it, she shared a 26-second long video of her journey on the photo-video sharing platform. She wrote, "Shall continue to have fun."

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. In the film, she will play the role of Aamir's wife. The film is being helmed by Advait Chandan and is bankrolled by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Radhika Chaudhari.

