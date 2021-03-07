Ahead of International Women's Day 2021, let's talk about those female directors who carved their niche in men dominated workplace. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Carving out a leadership position in men dominated workplace such as film-making is a bit difficult, however, not impossible. And proving this, we have some of our female directors who showed their mettle by giving big hits to the entertainment industry. So on the eve of International Women's Day, we are going to talk about these female directors and celebrate their spirit of changing the world with their films.

Ashwini Iyer Tiwari

Ashwini made her directorial debut with a comedy-drama Nil Battey Sannata in 2016, which garnered critical acclaim. Ever since then, there was no dull movement for her and went on to direct several hit films, including Amma Kanakku, Panga and Bareilly Ki Barfi. Ashwini has also won the Filmfare Award for Best Director in 2017 for Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Meghna Gulzar

Daughter of veteran lyricist and poet Gulzar and former actress Raakhee, Meghna is not just a director but also essays the role of a writer and producer. She made her directorial debut with Filhaal in 2002, however, the film failed to impress the audience. It was only, after eight years of sabbatical, she returned to director's seat in 2015 and directed Talvar, a cult classic film. This film made her earn Best Director nominations despite underperforming at the box-office. Meghna's first directorial profitable venture was in 2018 with her film Raazi, which emerged as the highest-grossing Indian films. Not just this, for Raazi she also won the Filmfare Award for Best Director.

Zoya Akhtar

Ace Bollywood filmmaker and screenwriter has given many hit films to the entertainment industry, including Gully Boy, Made In Heaven, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Talaash and many more. She made her directorial debut with Luck By Chance in 2009 and went on to win Filmfare Award for Best Director. Ever since then, she has established herself among the list of ace Indian filmmakers and writer. Zoya has also bagged several awards, including 6 Filmfare Awards.

Gauri Shinde

Though only two films old, Gauri marked her niche in Bollywood by giving hit films with the best storyline. She made her directorial debut in 2012 with the highly acclaimed film English Vinglish, which marked the comeback of late actress Sridevi. For this film, she won Filmfare Award for Best Debut Director. The next film she directed was Dear Zindagi, which was also a big hit.

Nandita Das

Popular Bollywood actress added a feather to her hat when she first donned the chair of the director in 2008, with the film Firaaq. The film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and travelled to more than 50 festivals, winning more than 20 awards. Nandita, who has acted in over 40 films in 10 different languages, directed her second film Manto in 2018. The film was screened at the Canned Film Festival in the 'Un Certain Regard' section.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv