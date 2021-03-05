As International Women's Day is around the corner, we have brought you the list of Bollywood films that highlights the issues that are usually swept under the carpet.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Women's are now shaking the world with their talent and have proved their mettle in every sphere now. Ever since women started raising their voice and coming out of their houses to work, their importance has grown in society. People look up to them as inspirational figure and tries to be as flexible as they are in their lives. Even Bollywood is not lagging, earlier, films portrayed them as a prop. However, now the roles have changed. Now movies are made women-centric, giving out the message they are not just limited to the kitchen or bedroom.

Ajji

(pic credits: Wikipedia)

When Ajji's 10-year-old granddaughter is raped, she finds that the police are unable to arrest the culprit as he is a local politician's son. Ajji decides to take matters into her own hands.

Pink

The film sends out the message that when a woman says 'No' then, it means 'No', no matter what she is wearing or how she is leading her life.

Thappad

Thappad seems to be a small issue, however, it is as big as the marital rape issue. In the film, the woman gets slapped by her husband in front of everyone. This incident leaves her shaken, and she decides to fight for her self respect.

Angry Indian Goddesses

(pic credits: Wikipedia)

The film is based on 7 females whose lives get changed forever after an unforeseen occurrence.

English Vinglish

(pic credits: Wikipedia)

It film revolves around a woman who is looked down upon by her daughter and husband just because she can't speak English. It is the journey of a woman who learns English on her trip to the US and proves to everyone that a woman can do anything.

Lipstick Under My Burkha

(pic credits: Wikipedia)

This film revolves around women's sexuality and desires. The film takes you on a journey on how women break the shackle of society to accomplish their desires.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv