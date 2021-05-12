The actor took to his official social media handle to share a tweet talking about his experience of being admitted to the hospital. He also lauded the staff and healthcare workers for looking after him. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amidst the second strain of COVID-19 which is getting severe with every passing day, many people including celebs are coming out to talk about their experiences regarding the same. And today on International Nurses Day, Akshay Kumar recently recalled the time when he was hospitalised after contracting COVID-19 disease and praised the nurses for their care.

The actor took to his official social media handle to post a tweet where he shared his experience of being admitted to a hospital in Mumbai and also lauded the staff and healthcare workers for looking after him. On his Twitter account, he wrote, "When I was hospitalised recently, what totally moved me was the amazing capacity of nurses at work. Selflessly and non-stop. Thank you to the real heroes. #InternationalNursesDay."

When I was hospitalised recently, what totally moved me was the amazing capacity of nurses at work. Selflessly and non-stop. Thank you to the real heroes. #InternationalNursesDay — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 12, 2021

Akshay was tested positive for COVID-19 a few months ago when he started the shooting of his next film Ram Setu. As per reports, he was diagnosed with the virus just five days after the shoot began. Just after some days of being hospitalised, Kumar was discharged post recovery from the virus.

Meanwhile, talking about the actor, he is well-known for his charitable work towards people and this time too, he and wife Twinkle Khanna recently donated 100 oxygen concentrators.

Talking about the same, the actor's wife said, "I think for the last few weeks with members of my own family ill I have been in a bit of a hole. But I couldn’t stay there for long. I implore all of you in your own way to do whatever you can so we can look back at this bleak moment and at least say it took the worst but it brought out the best in all of us. #ILookForSilverLinings."

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal