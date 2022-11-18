International Men's Day 2022: Indian Men Defy Stereotypes By Choosing Sarees Over Suits

Who determines whether a suit or saree is designed for ladies and shirts or pants are made for men when clothing is meant to convey who we are? This prevalent thinking is still present in India's rural pockets. If you don't believe me, take a stroll around Delhi streets and you'll see. Even though we have been living in the 20th century and progressing along modernization and development paths, what good is it if conservative mentalities remain unchanged?

Men have disproved all of these gender preconceptions by demonstrating that there is no set way to dress for either a man or a woman. By asking "WHO DECIDES SAREE IS NOT FOR MEN AND ONLY FOR WOMEN?", men have challenged social standards. For years, many Pioneers have fought to maintain their right to dress.

Let's celebrate men on International Men's Day who defied social norms and challenged preconceived notions:

WHEN A KOLKATA MAN, PUSHPAK SEN, DONNED A SAREE

When Pushpak Sen wore a saree and crimson lipstick, he generated a lot of talks. Internet users were astounded by his appearance when his pictures went popular on social media. Who says men can't look good in saris after all? No one, in my opinion, had a sexier appearance than him.

THE BEARD MAN, VEKKEY

Once, Sabyasachi Mukherjee said, "If you tell me that you do not know how to wear a saree, I would say shame on you. It's a part of your culture, (you) need to stand for it." The culture no longer limits women from participating; men do as well.

Vekkey, an Indian man with a beard, accessorised a stunning silk saree with some fine pieces of jewellery. A t-shirt with a high neck and full sleeves has been teamed up with a black saree. The model went with a plain string necklace to keep things understated. The fascinating aspect now is that Vekkey sported intricate nose rings that fully dominated the entire outfit.

WHEN SIDDHARTH BATRA WON HEARTS BY DONNING A SAREE

Popular influencer Siddharth Batra once donned a beautiful black saree which he teamed up with a red pallu. The influencer received a lot of worldwide accolades for going above and beyond the norm while making it appear natural. "Super-inspiring and I love the combination," "Love how much you love styling sarees, acing the tiniest details," read the comments in his post.

Who differentiated the clothing system, then? We humans did it, and if we did, then we have the right to fix it. Who decides that textures, prints, and florals are intended exclusively for women and not for men? Who makes the call on whether lipstick is intended for men or women?