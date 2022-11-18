International Men's Day: 6 Movies On Male Friendships To Binge Watch This Weekend

Dil Chahta Hai: A young urban male friendship drama that never gets old! This film not only altered the look of modern Hindi films but also changed how young people in them spoke.

Earlier, friendships in films meant serious business – one friend willing to take a bullet for another (Zanjeer) or one pal sacrificing everything for the other so that he succeeds in life (Yaarana)…. you get the drift.

However, Dil Chahta Hai showed us how friends pull each other’s legs, party in Goa, screw up in their 20s and yet manage to stay the best of buds. Starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna, this coming-of-age directorial debut of Farhan Akhtar is available on Netflix.

The Bucket List: This is a compelling and heartfelt story of how two men, suffering from cancer, meet in a hospital when they are both in there and soon set-off on an adventurous road trip with a wish list of to-dos before they die.

Starring Morgan Freeman and Jack Nicholson, The Bucket List is a tear-jerker that will surely touch your emotions and leave you longing a sincere friendship that like. The film is available on Amazon Prime.

The Hangover: There are two types of male friendship dramas. The first, that is the buddy film, where the characters have contrasting personalities but have mutual respect for one another. The second is the bromance film, which revolves around both emotions and goof-ups by a bunch of friends.

The Hangover is a perfect amalgamation of bromance with elements of a buddy film. Not only is it hilariously funny but is also jam-packed with a lot of valuable lessons that we can all learn from.

It teaches us the power of strong friendship, how to handle ourselves at a bachelor party,

and most importantly how to be good groomsmen and even better friends. Starring Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis and Ed Helms, this movie is available on both Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Gunday: This film took bromance in Bollywood to new heights. Starring Ranveer Singh (as Bikram) and Arjun Kapoor (as Bala) in pivotal roles, it shows how brothers-in-arms will go to any extent to protect each other. It teaches you to choose old friendships over new love.

Although this gangland saga narrative isn’t particularly a novel one, but it is thunderously entertaining film with songs showcasing brotherhood, love and friendship. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, this Bollywood masala flick is available on Amazon Prime.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: You can watch this refreshingly entertaining 'bromatic'comedy starring Kartik Aryan (as Sonu) and Sunny Singh Nijar (as Titu), on repeat and still not get tired of it. It showcases new-age love triangle in which best friends Sonu and Titu decide if bromace will trumps romance and vice versa.

Directed by Luv Ranjan, this laugh out riot is available on Amazon Prime.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Centred on the reunion of three school friends — Kabir (Abhay Deol), Imran (Farhan Akhtar), and Arjun (Hrithik Roshan) who embark on a road trip through Spain before Kabir's wedding, this masterpiece, after Dil Chahta Hai, is the only Bollywood film that is truly based on friendship.

It taught us how we should never run away from our fears, never live with regrets and true frienships never see family backgrounds. And most important, never fight for the same girl.

Although true friendships can face any and every kind of hurdle, there are certain things that cannot be taken for granted – that is your friend's love interest. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, this film can be streamed on both Netflix and Amazon Prime.