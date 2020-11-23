Emmy Awards 2020: Prime Video’s Four More Shots Please was also nominated in the Best Comedy Series category. The award was won by Ninguem Ta Olhando (Nobody's Looking).

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Indian cinema made a significant presence at the 48th International Emmy Awards on Monday with Netflix’s Delhi Crime winning the Best Drama Series award. Prime Video’s Four More Shots Please was also nominated in the Best Comedy Series category. The award was won by Ninguem Ta Olhando (Nobody's Looking).

Directed by Richie Mehta, Delhi Crime is based on the true incident of 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder in which Shefali Shah plays the role of a Deputy Commissioner of Police, who is tasked with finding the culprits of the horrific case.

Actor Arjun Mathur was nominated for the Best Actor category for his performance in the Prime Video's original Made In Heaven. The award, however, was won by actor Billy Barratt for Responsible Child.

The Best Actress Award was bagged by Glenda Jackson for her performance in Elizabet is Missing. #Martyisdead from Czech Republic won the Best Short-Form Series award.

Here is the full list of International Emmy Awards 2020 winners:

Best Drama Series: Delhi Crime (India)

Best Comedy Series: Ninguem Ta Olhando (Nobody's Looking) (Brazil)

Best Actress: Glenda Jackson, Elizabeth Is Missing (United Kingdom)

Best Actor: Billy Barratt, Responsible Child (United Kingdom)

Best TV Movie/Mini-Series: Responsible Child (United Kingdom)

Best Short-Form Series: #Martyisdead (Czech Republic)

Best Non-English Language US Primetime Program: 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards and Reina Del Sur - Season 2

Best Telenovela: Orfaos Da Terra (Orphans Of A Nation) (Brazil)

Best Documentary: For Sama (United Kingdom)

Best Arts Programming: Vertige De La Chute (Ressaca) (France)

Best Non-Scripted Entertainment: Old People's Home For 4 Year Olds (Australia)

Last year too, several Indian television shows and actors were nominated in several categories of the prestigious awards. While Netflix’s Lust Stories was nominated for the the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series, Sacred Games was nominated for the Best Drama Series award. Radhika Apte was up for the Best Actress award for her role in Lust Stories.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta