New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As much as Ranveer Singh is known for his quirky fashion sense and outspoken behaviour, the actor never holds himself back on doing his bit for social causes.

Recently the actor who has been constantly working towards raising the issues faced by the deaf community has appealed to the youth to create an inclusive space for the deaf community on International Day of Sign Languages 2021.

Yes, today (September 23) is International Day of Sign Languages which is observed annually to raise awareness about the importance of sign languages for differently-abled people.

Talking about the same Ranveer said, "If there is anything we all have come to value and embrace in the last year and a half is the power of community and being there for each other. My message to the youth today would be to keep doing the work you are... and if in any way you can create or propagate an inclusive space by working with the Deaf community, please do,"

He further added, "From hospitality to education to creative arts. We can only make this change together and my trust and support lie with the youth of our country."

For the unversed, the actor has been doing his bit to help the community. He has even asked the officials to consider making Indian Sign Language (ISL) the 23rd official language of the country and also signed a petition aimed at furthering awareness of this cause.

Ranveer shared pledged to keep raising awareness for this cause.

He added that the first steps to this milestone have been taken by the government some weeks back when ISL was made optional for students to learn in schools from Grade 9-12.

"The day ISL will be the 23rd recognised Indian language under the Constitution of India, will be the milestone that will shift the needle. I have complete faith in the leaders of our nation and know that we are on our way to achieving this milestone."

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal