New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Daughters are the best gift of the god to their parents. The bond they share with their parents is unique. The daughters bond with their fathers is all about love and care, while to mothers they are like a shadow. And to show this precious bond, Bollywood has tried its best by giving the audience some amazing movies and songs.

As the special day is around the corner, here we have brought you some soulful Bollywood songs that define this sweet bond. Songs are the best way to express emotions when we fall short of words.

Meri Duniya Tu Hi Re Film: Heyy Babyy

Dilbaro: Raazi

Bharat Ki Beti: Gunjan Saxena

Laadki: Angrezi Medium

Chandaniya Lori Lori – Rowdy Rathore

Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari

Kabira: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Babul Ki Duwayien

Kehta hai Baabul

Oh ri chiraiya: Stayamev Jayate

Hope you liked the list!

Every year, International Daughter's Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of September. This year, the special day will be celebrated on September 26. This day was established to highlight the importance of daughters, not just in the family but also in society. They maintain the relations and bring love, happiness and luck to the family. So if you have a daughter or daughter-in-law then, don't forget to dedicate this song to them.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv