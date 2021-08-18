Kangana Ranaut has claimed that her Instagram was hacked by Chinese hackers after which she faced difficulty logging in. She hinted the situation as 'International conspiracy'.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Controversy queen Kangana Ranaut always manage to be in the headlines for some or other reasons. Now the Panga actess, is back again with another claim of a conspiracy against her. Recently, Kangana took to her Instagram and claimed that some people from China have tried to hack her Instagram account after which she is facing difficulty in logging into her account.

In a story shared by Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday, she wrote, "Last night I got Instagram alert as someone tried to hack my account in China, the alert disappeared suddenly, and this morning all my stories about Taliban has disappeared. My account was disabled. After calling Instagram people I could access it, but as I try to write I am getting logged out of my account again and again."

She further added, "Took my sister's phone to do this story, as she has my account opened on her phone as well. This is a very big international conspiracy... Unbelievable."

A few months back the official Twitter handle of the actress was suspended due to repeatedly violating the platform's Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. After the ban, Kangana became a more active user on Instagram. However, people predicted that due to her controversial statements she will soon be removed from Instagram too.

After Kangana's Twitter handle got suspended, the actress had taken to her Instagram to express her criticism and opinions as she shared the video wherein she is citing the ‘death of democracy’ criticism.

The actress has been frequently sharing her opinions over the Afghanistan and Taliban dispute. She recently posted a story regarding the former President of Afghanistan Mohammad Najibullah's death in 1996 blaming the Taliban for being responsible for that. She further stated that the President wanted to escape to India but could not do so.

On the work front, the 'Queen' actress will next be seen in Thalaivi as J Jayalalithaa. The release of the film was postponed due to the 0ngoing pandemic. Meanwhile, Kangana also has Tejas and Dhaakad in the pipeline. The actress will also direct and star in Emergency, which is based on Indira Gandhi. Kangana has also announced two films under her banner Manikarnika Films titled Tiku Weds Sheru and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen