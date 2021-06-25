Bollywood has often highlighted the issue of drug abuse in its films. Therefore, here we are with 5 such amazing movies which you should watch on International Day Against Drug Abuse 2021. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Increase in consumption of drugs in youth is one of the major concerns of society currently. Not only it can mess up one's physical health but can lay a deep impact on people mentally. Therefore, International Anti Drugs Day or International Day Against Drug Abuse is observed globally to raise awareness about the dangers and harmful effects of the same.

This special day is celebrated to make one another aware about the dangers of consuming drugs and also making an effort to free people from this addiction. Well, we could go on and on to make you understand how harmful can drugs be but we'll let these films do the talking. Yes, here we are with 5 Bollywood films that highlight the issue of drug abuse.

Udta Punjab

Udta Punjab digs deep into the belly of Punjab where the real menace of drug is affecting youth. This Anurag Kashyap's multi-starrer starring Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Alia Bhatt was one of the best films ever made on India's drug abuse and how can it impact youngsters.

Sanju

This film was Sanjay Dutt's biopic where Ranbir Kapoor did a marvelous job playing the actor's role. Sanju didn't only featured his controversial criminal case but also highlighted the drug addiction with which Sanjay Dutt was battling at one stage in his life. Directed by Raj Kumar Hirani, the film also starred Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles.

Dum Maaro Dum

Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Prateik Babbar and Bipasha Basu in the lead, this crime-thriller talks about the rising drug problem in Goa. Here, the storyline is about how the drug suppliers and their networks are tracked.

Go Goa Gone

This dark comedy is one of the best in its genre. This film is again based in Goa where three friends reach at a rave party on an island. A Russian mafia circulates a drug and after consuming it people turn into zombies and what happens next is the adventurous journey of the friends dealing with the dangerous situations to ave their lives. The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Kumal Kemmu, Vir Das and more in the key roles.

Kaalakandi

Another film of Saif Ali Khan which is based on drugs is Kaalakandi. This film is based on a night where Saif aka Rileen figures out that he has cancer and there are only few days left to live. Post hearing the news, he decides to live life like there is no tomorrow and tries LSD, a form of a drug. This leads to Rileen getting hallucinations and the troubles which he lands up into.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal