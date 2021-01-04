In the video, Sara Ali Khan can be seen feeding pigeons and it seems the actress is up to something, however, we are not quite sure about it.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's beauty Sara Ali Khan who is busy shooting for her upcoming film Atrangi Re keep hitting the headlines for dropping some goofy videos for her Instagram family. Keeping her crazy mode on the actress dropped a video on her Instagram story wherein she can hear saying "aao time agya hai".

Well, this has left us scratching our head as to what the Coolie No 1 actress is up to. In the video, we can see the actress standing in the midst of pigeons with her friend. As the clip starts she welcomed her audience and in a pun tone and said that the time has come and just like us these pigeons will also come.

By seeing the video it seems the lady is up to something, however, we are not quite sure about it. This act by the 25-year-old actress reminded us of Shah Rukh Khan from DDLJ however, the difference was SRK feeds the pigeon but Sara did the opposite.

Lately, the actress was seen ringing in her New Year with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and her friends. Taking to social media handle she also dropped a heartwarming post with her brother wherein we can see her cuddling in brother's arm as they sat by the bonfire to keep themselves warm.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is shooting for her upcoming film Atrangi Re also starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. For the first time actress will be seen essaying a double role in the film helmed by Aanand L. Rai. The film is slated to release on the eve of Valentine's Day that is on 14th February 2021 in the theatre. Recently, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the film Coolie No 1 alongside Varun Dhawan.

