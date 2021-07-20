64-yrs-old Anil Kapoor took to his official social media handle to share the video of himself practicing a run-up on tracks. Scroll down to watch the actor's fitness video.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Anil Kapoor is easily one of the fittest actors we have in Bollywood. The AK vs AK star doesn't only look young naturally but does way more than one can imagine throughout the day to remain fit and healthy.

Health-freak papa Kapoor keeps his fans updated by sharing his workout videos and pictures on social media

Recently, the health-freak papa Kapoor took to his official Instagram handle to share a video of himself running on the professional tracks as a routine workout. in the caption, he even mentioned that he is inspired by the country's players who are there in the Tokyo Olympics. He wrote, "Sprinting back into action! #literally. So happy to be on the tracks again! Inspired by our Indian athletes in Tokyo who are making the whole country proud!#Cheer4India #Olympcis2021."

For the unversed, Tokyo Olympics 2020 is all set to begin from July 23 and will go on till August 8 this year. Although the global sports event was earlier suppose to be held last year but was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, talking about Anil Kapoor, on the work front, the actor was last seen in the Netflix dark comedy-thriller AK Vs AK with Anurag Kashyap, which also had his daughter Sonam Kapoor and his son Harsh Vardhan Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor has quite a few films in his kitty. He will next be featured in filmmaker Raj Mehta's multi-starrer 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' which stars Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the pivotal roles. Apart from this, the veteran actor will also be seen in 'Animal' with Parineeti Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal