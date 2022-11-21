Inside Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra’s Dream Vacay In Dubai | Watch

Television heartthrobs Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra jetted off to Dubai to enjoy a relaxed time together. The duo have been keeping their fans updated with their vacation and have been often posting pictures and videos from their vacay on social media.

Taking to her social media account, Tejasswi Prakash dropped a picture of herself in a casual jumpsuit and wrote, “Let’s go.” Following this, Karan Kundrra posted a picture of the duo together enjoying a romantic time out and wrote, “there was always something new to be seen in the unchanging evening sky..!”

In videos and pictures from their Instagram stories, the duo can be seen having a gala time in the Arabian sites. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s fans took to the comments section to post their reactions to their trip.

“YOU BOTH SHOULD GET MARRIED ASAP,” wrote one fan. “Khush rho ...sada suhag suhagan rho,” wrote another.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash first came together when they participated in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, ‘Bigg Boss 15’. The duo grabbed eyeballs and were dubbed together as ‘TejRan’.

Since then, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have often been spotted hanging out together. From accompanying each other to shoots to holidaying together, the duo’s bond has grown stronger over the period of time.

Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are often spotted hanging out with each other’s families and maintain a good rapport with them. On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash was recently seen in her Marathi debut film ‘Mann Kasturi Re’, which released in cinemas this month.

Tejasswi Prakash also stars in the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural thriller drama series, ‘Naagin 6’, where she is paired opposite her ‘Bigg Boss 15’ costar Simmba Nagpal.

Karan Kundrra has been hosting reality shows for a while and hasn’t signed on any new project.