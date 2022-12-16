Inside Taimur’s Star Wars Pre-Birthday Celebration By Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan | See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan recently threw a huge pre-birthday bash for their son Taimur Ali Khan on Thursday in Mumbai. Taimur will turn six on December 20, however, the party was hosted a few days before his birthday.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram, where she posted small glimpses from Taimur's pre-birthday bash. The birthday boy, on one hand, enjoyed it to the fullest, whereas Kareena and Saif on the other hand looked classy and prepared at their son's birthday celebration.

Sharing a photo of Taimur on her feed, the birthday boy was seen enjoying a bouncy house, where Kareena called him her 'Jedi' and wrote, "Ok a clear sign the party was a hit..My Jedi Tim." Kareena Kapoor also shared a picture on her Instagram story, where Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor can be seen posing with Taimur in front of the decorations of the event.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrating Taimur Ali Khan's pre-birthday celebration (Image Courtesy:@kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram)

Taimur's birthday celebration decoration was done by the Three Entertainment event company, which uploaded tons of pictures from the event. Let's take a look.

Event company hired for Taimur Ali Khan's pre-birthday celebrations (Image Courtesy:@threeentertainment/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their elder son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. From a very young age, he became a sensation for his paparazzi pictures, where it indeed became a matter of serious concern.

In an interview with India Today, Kareena Kapoor said, "You just have to learn to live with it. Each to its own. The more you try to run away from it or control something, I don't know. I don't even think about it too much."

She further added, "I am like 'ya, ok, fine, whatever'. Just take a picture, take a picture. Just finish it off and don't bother me after a point. It is like that. But honestly, I don't understand why they would want to photograph him."

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena Kapoor was recently seen in Advait Chandan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite Aamir Khan. After receiving positive reviews from the critics, the film became a matter of controversy which led to a massive flop of the film at the box office.

Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's 'Devotion of Suspect X', which will be an OTT release, whereas the 'Three Idiots' actress is also shooting a film with filmmaker Hansal Mehta. Kareena will also be sharing the screen with Kriti Sanon and Tabu in 'The Crew.'