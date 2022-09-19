Inside Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja’s Lavish Prithviraj Road Bungalow In Delhi

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is popularly known for being an out-an-out fashionista, on and off screen. The ‘Aisha’ star, who has been dubbed as Bollywood’s true style queen, enjoys a lavish lifestyle off-screen. Sonam, who got married to businessman Anand Ahuja, resides often in her marital home in the national capital, New Delhi. The house is a posh property located on Prithviraj Road, popularly known as the Lutyens Business Zone.

Spread across a huge area of 3170 square yards, the mansion was bought by Sonam Kapoor’s in-laws, the Ahujas in 2015 for a whopping sum of Rs 173 crore. A palette of light hues, the stunning bungalow is a sight to behold.

Taking to her social media account, Sonam is frequently seen sharing the inside pics from her lavish mansion with her fans and followers. Take a look at some pictures of her abode:

Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with Anand Ahuja in May 2018. The couple is often seen spending time across their multiple residences in Delhi, Mumbai and London.

In August 2022, the much-in-love duo shared the news about the arrival of their first child together. “The message read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed – Sonam and Anand,” read a joint-statement by the couple.

The duo also shared a special piece of art made for the occasion of the birth of their baby boy. Sharing the details about the same in her Instagram post, Sonam wrote, “For this momentous occasion in our life @anandahuja and I wanted @rithikamerchant to create a special art piece to announce the birth of our baby boy. And we couldn’t be more ecstatic with it. In this Art piece, Rithika refers to the universal concepts of a union between the Sky Father and the gentle, attentive and watchful Earth Mother, represented here by the Eagle and the Deer respectively.”

Sonam was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 comedy film, “The Zoya Factor”', opposite south superstar Dulquer Salmaan. She will be next seen in ‘Blind’ directed by Shome Makhija, which also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film is expected to release later this year.