Inside Sonakshi Sinha's Finland Vacation: Making Snow Angels, Ice Skating, Grabbing Meal In Glass Igloo & More

Sonakshi Sinha headed to her Instagram handle on Saturday and shared a video montage from her fun time in Finland. From posing with all style to making snow angels to ice skating and more, the Double XL actress didn't miss a chance to enjoy to her fullest.

"I dont care what you say… Santa Claus is real!!! I crossed over to the arctic circle, I met him… and some reindeers, and i made snow angels for the first time, ice skated for the first time, went hunting for the northern lights and came back with some amazing pictures of me with the moon 😂, ate food in a glass igloo, went partying in an empty nightclub made of ice, rode a snowmobile for the first time… its so cold but how am i melting???Rovaniemi i love you," Sonakshi wrote about her experience in the caption.

On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Double XL alongside Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra in lead roles.

Two plus-sized women, one from rural Uttar Pradesh and the other from urban New Delhi, are the central characters of the movie. As they negotiate life, enjoy female friendship, and embrace body positivity, they dispel the misconception that size and beauty are correlated.