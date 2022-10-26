Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s Diwali Bash At Mannat: Anupam and Kirron Kher Attend The Festivities

Shah Rukh Khan might be away from the silver screen, but has a huge presence on social media. Fans of the ‘Pathaan’ wait with baited breath to catch a glimpse of their favorite superstar.

On Tuesday, actors Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher shared glimpses from Shah Rukh Khan’s grand Diwali celebrations. Taking to their Instagram accounts, the duo posted pictures with SRK from the Diwali party at his house.

Sharing a picture with Shah Rukh Khan, Anupam Kher wrote, “Diwali bonanza! Met my dearest friend #Shahrukh after a very long time. He was as always loving, caring, respectful, compassionate and of course charming! May God give him all the happiness in the world! @iamsrk #DDLJ #Friend #Love.” Take a look:

While Anupam Kher was dressed in an all-red ethnic ensemble, Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper as always in a black sherwani.

Member of Parliament and actor Kirron Kher too posted a picture with Shah Rukh Khan. In the caption, Kirron wrote, “Last night with my dear friend Shahrukh. So wonderful meeting old friends for Diwali @iamsrk.” See her post:

Seems like it was a reunion for the actors after a long time. Anupam Kher also posted pictures with his ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ co-star Rani Mukherjee, who played Anupam’s daughter in the film. “Thank you dearest Rani and Adi for your hospitality and warmth! It was great to spend some time with you and our friends! I LOVED your home Rani. It is beautiful! Love and prayers always! #Diwali #Love #Festival,” read Anupan’s post on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam Kher will next be seen in ‘Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay’. He will also star alongside Kangana Ranaut in her film ‘Emergency’. The movie is based on the tenure of India’s former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Anupam Kher will also star in ‘Uunchai’ and ‘The Signature’ amongst other films.