Inside Riteish Deshmukh’s 44th Birthday Bash: From Jennifer Winget To Arpita Khan, Celebs In Attendance

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh celebrated his 44th birthday bash on Saturday. Having a blast at his party, several celebrities from the entertainment world marked their attendance in a small soiré including Ashish Chowdhary, Arpita Khan, and Jennifer Winget.

Ashish Chowdhary and Jennifer Winget were seen sharing the happy moments from the event on their social media handles, where fans also reacted to the birthday pictures with wishful messages for their cheerful and handsome star.

Ashish shared several pictures and videos from the celebration on his Instagram handle. The bunch was seen hanging out in group pictures which included Riteish Deshmukh, his wife Genelia D'Souza, Arpita Khan, Jennifer Winget, Shabir Ahluwalia, Mushtaq Shiekh, and Samita Bangargi with several others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashish Chowdhry (@ashishchowdhryofficial)

Giving candid poses and straight looked captures in many frames, the birthday boy Riteish Deshmukh was seen wearing a pink full sleeves T-shirt with cargo pants, whereas Genelia D'Souza was seen wearing a blue top with white pants shorts and with blue matching shoes, keeping her hair comfortable and loose.

On the other hand, Jennifer Winget took to her Instagram and shared a dancing video along with Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, Ashish Chowdhary, and Mushtaq. The bunch was spotted grooving at the restaurant where Jennifer wrote, "As is….US!!! Happiest birthday @riteishd. Here's to another year of lasting joy and incredible friends. Thanks for being so awesome."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

Genelia D'Souza quickly reacted to the post and wrote, "You are so lovely Jen." To which, Jennifer replied, "You are the loveliest!!!" Genelia D'Souza also posted a heartfelt video and note on her hubby's birthday where she expressed his kindness and is very proud of his success."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

On Riteish Deshmukh's birthday, his dear friends and superstar Salman Khan also took to his social media to share the first song teaser of the two. The duo will be seen together in Riteish Deshmukh's upcoming Marathi film 'Ved'. Salman wrote, "Bhau cha birthday aahe -@riteishd Gift to Banta hai.Enjoy."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Riteish Deshmukh will next be seen in the Marathi film 'Ved.' Slated to be released on December 30, the film also stars Genelia D'Souza in the lead and marks the directorial debut of Riteish.