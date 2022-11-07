Inside Palak Muchhal-Mithoon's Wedding Reception: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Sonu Nigam And Other B-Town Stars Attend

AASHIQUI 2 singer-composer Palak Muchhal and Mithoon tied the knot on Sunday and hosted a wedding reception for their family and friends from the film industry. The wedding reception was indeed star-studded as it was attended by many celebs including Sonu Nigam, Rubina Dilaik, and Abhinav Shukla, among others.

The couple announced their wedding by posting some beautiful pictures on social media. Palak wrote, "aaj hum sadaiv ke lie ek ho gaye and forever begins.."

Shaan congratulated the couple and wrote, "Looking so Amazing Together … God Bless You Both with A Blissful Life of Togetherness and Love". Tulsi Kumar commented, "u both are making such a beautiful couple."

Palak looked beautiful in a red lehenga with golden embroidery all over it. Meanwhile, Mithoon complimented her in a beige-coloured sherwani.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla looked amazing together at the reception and posed for the paps. Rubina looked beautiful in green ethnic attire and Abhinav looked dashing in an olive-coloured blazer.

Meanwhile, Sonu Nigam kept his look simple and looked dashing in a white kurta.

(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

(Image Credits: Pallav Paliwal)

Palak gained recognition after lending her voice to Aashiqui 2 songs. ‘Meri Aashiqui’ and ‘Chaahun Main Ya Naa’ became blockbusters and then there was no looking back for the singer. She later sang the chartbuster songs like 'Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo', 'Kaun Tujhe, etc.

Meanwhile, Mithoon also rose to fame after composing songs for Aashiqui 2 in 2013. He has composed for the hit films like Jism 2, Yaariyan, Half Girlfriend, etc. He began his career with 'Woh Lamhe' and went on to compose hit songs like Tere Bin, Tum Hi Ho, etc.