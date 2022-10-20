Inside Kriti Sanon's Glamorous Diwali 2022 Bash: Bollywood Divas Ace The Fashion Game With Their Festive Looks | See Pics

Kriti Sanon hosted a star-studded Diwali bash at her residence on Wednesday night. The event was being held simultaneously with Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party and saw Bollywood stars arriving in style at both the events.

At Kriti Sanon’s festivities, several Bollywood divas turned up in their festive looks and gave absolute Diwali Party look goals. Diana Penty opted for a sizzling pink lehenga and tied her hair up in a bun while she graced the red carpet. Take a look:

Ananya Panday slayed the glam quotient in a golden lehenga as she was all smiles at the Diwali party.

Athiya Shetty looked like a wonder in an all-white attire.

Nushrratt Bharucha turned up in style at Kriti Sanon’s Diwali bash. The diva looked glamorous in her sequin number and made heads turn with her look.

Nora Fatehi looked stunning in her lehenga look at Kriti Sanon's bash.

Rakul Preet Singh looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow festive saree. The diva paired her saree with a sequin blouse and loose curls and was a sight for sore eyes.

Host of the night Kriti Sanon looked ethereal in a velvet number. The diva was spotted along with her sister Nupur and mother as she greeted the paparazzi before the party.

(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Meanwhile, filmmaker Ramesh Taurani too hosted a glamorous Diwali party on Wednesday. The party was attended by several Bollywood stars who looked stunning in their ethnic wear. Bollywood’s star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were too seen attending Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party. The two arrived together at the red carpet and were seen in a happy mood.

While Katrina opted for a red ethnic attire, Vicky complimented her with a blue kurta and Nehru jacket. The duo looked all glam in their ethnic outfits.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon’s upcoming film ‘Bhediya’ trailer released on Wednesday. Billed as a creature comedy, the film also stars Varun Dhawan and will release in 2023.