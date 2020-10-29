The actress can be seen having a gala time and dancing during the pre-wedding function. Surrounded by her family and friends, Kajal Aggarwal is glowing like a sunflower in the pictures.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Indian film actress Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in the city of dreams, Mumbai. The 35-year-old actress earlier this month had announced the news about her marriage through Instagram.

Now a day before the wedding ceremony in Mumbai, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's pre-wedding festivities have started in a grand manner and pictures from the festivities are rocking the internet.

In the pictures, the bride-to-be can be seen wearing a yellow dress with subtle makeup complementing it with floral jewellery. The actress is having a gala time and dancing during the pre-wedding function. Surrounded by her family and friends, Kajal Aggarwal is glowing like a sunflower in the pictures.

Check her exclusive pictures here:

Earlier in the day, the Magadheera actress shared a glimpse from her mehndi function which was organised on Wednesday. Kajal looks happy and excited about this new phase in her life as she flaunts the colour of mehndi on her hands. She is dressed in a simple green printed salwar kameez for the mehndi ceremony. The event was a private affair and only one picture, shared by Kajal herself, surfaced on the internet so far from the mehndi ceremony.

Earlier this month, while announcing her wedding, Kajal Aggarwal had shared a post on Instagram and wrote "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support."

She also shared a loving picture of Gautam and herself and wished Dussehra to her fans. "Happy Dussehra from us to you! @kitchlug #kajgautkitched", she wrote in the caption.

Kajal Aggarwal is best known for her films like Magadheera, Lakshmi Kalyanam, Darling and Brindavanam. She also starred in some hit Bollywood films like Singham, Kyun! Ho Gaya Na and Special 26.

