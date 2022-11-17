Inside Jim Sarbh’s Exotic Sea-Facing Bungalow Styled With Parsi Decor And Vintage TV Sets|Read More

JIM Sarbh recently gave a glamorous house tour to his fans, where the actor actively revealed the details of his vintage TV collection in his sea-facing bungalow. The Parsi-style villa belongs to his father as his family moved to their Dubai home. Jim Sarbh disclosed that the bungalow is exclusively purchased for Diwali parties inviting his friends and family for the Diwali celebrations exclusively. To maintain the Diwali tradition, the bungalow marks importance in their lives.

The ‘Padmavat’ actor did not reveal the location of the villa but gave the details of the inspiration for the interior designs of the house. The patio space in the living area was decorated with bright blue and white outdoor chairs with a matching swing on the side, disclosing it is also the actor’s favorite space. Having a massive pool in the back, the whole architecture looks subtle and chic.

Entering the living room and bedroom, Jim recalled some memories of enjoying running on a sizable mud patch present in the backyard where he loves to spend his evening watching the sunsets from the villa itself. In the interview given to Asian Paints, Jim Sabhrstated, “My favorite time is post 6 pm. Because we live near a mudflat. You can walk out to the ocean and the receding water has left all these pools of water. So the reflection of the sky is in all of these pools and it’s this kind of oil-slick effect where the sky and the land are the same,”

Jim Sarbh also revealed that recently he has purchased some brighter-patterned couches, however, he still prefers to sleep on his four-poster bed which is further surrounded by alluring wooden side tables with shutters on the windows and doors around him.

Bringing his pet cat Mimi with him on the tour, Jim Sarbh further stated that he is not a fan of minimalism where the colonial-style mansion also included appealing sets of curved cabinets and other vintage elaborate ornaments making the place look attractive.

Jim Sarbh is well-known for his work in films like ‘Padmavat’, ‘Neerja’ and ‘Raabta’, where the actor is majorly featured in the side-roles. Popular for his lead role as Homi J. Bhaba in ‘Rocket Boys’, the actor is also featured in the recent release web series ‘Four More Shots Please’ season 3 as Sean Lobo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian Paints (@asianpaints)

The new season of ‘Asian Paints: Where the heart is’ will also star Yuvraj Singh, PV Sindhu, Mouni Roy, Anil Kapoor, and Pooja Hegde with their attractive properties.