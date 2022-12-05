Inside: Hansika Motwani And Sohael Khaturiya's Lavish Wedding Ceremony In Jaipur | See Viral Pics And Videos

Hansika Motwani got married to her long-time boyfriend Sohael Khaturiya in Rajasthan on December 4. Pictures and videos from the duo’s lavish wedding ceremony went viral on social media on Sunday, where the actor can be seen looking absolutely ethereal.

Dressed in a red ensemble, Hansika Motwani looked nothing less than a princess as she made her grand entrance along with her friends. As for the groom, Sohael Khaturiya wore an ivory sherwani. Take a look at the viral videos and pictures from Hansika Motwani’s wedding:

Happy Married life dear Hansika🎉🎉 wishing you only happiness in the new phase of your life🎉



Thank you for giving such master blasters with our Jayamravi ❣️

🎥 Engeyum kadhal

🎥Romeo Juliet

🎥Bhogan#HansikaMotwani #JayamRavi pic.twitter.com/6B6RKmT4gp — Dhivya Srinivasan (@dhivi_13) December 4, 2022

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya’s pre-wedding festivities were held in full-swing in Jaipur’s Mundota Fort and Palace. The duo’s grand ceremony included functions like Mehendi, Haldi and a pre-wedding party.

Hansika Motwani opted for an orange tie-dye sharara at her mehendi ceremony. The diva kept her accessories to a minimum and wore a pair of jhumkas. As for her Sufi night, the diva ent full glam and wore a white sharara with mirror work all over it. To accessorise her look, Hansika Motwani wore heavy jewellery and made a grand entry along with her now-husband,

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya also hosted a pre-wedding bash. The duo opted for a white theme for the party, where Hansika was seen wearing a a glittering, beaded white gown, while Sohael opted for a white tux.

Before heading for her wedding in Jaipur, Hansika Motwani attended a Mata Ki Chowki event that was held in Mumbai. Hansika along with Sohael opted for red colored-ensembles for the event and were seen all smiles. After the traditional puja, Hansika Motwani flew off to Greece to celebrate her bachelorette with her friends.

Taking to her Instagram account, Hansika Motwani shared a reel from her bachelorette party with a caption, "Best bachelorette ever #blessed with the #best.”

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya are expected to host a grand post-wedding bash for their industry friends in Mumbai after coming back from their wedding festivities.