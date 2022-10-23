  • News
  • Entertainment

Inside Ekta Kapoor's Diwali 2022 Party: Bollywood Divas Make Heads Turn With Their Festive Looks | See Pics

Ekta Kapoor hosted a star-studded Diwali party for her friends and colleagues from the film and television industry.

By Simran Srivastav
Sun, 23 Oct 2022 10:18 AM IST
Image Credits: Viral Bhayani

PRODUCER Ekta Kapoor on Saturday night hosted a grand Diwali party and it was attended by stars from both the film and television industries. First, Ekta's father and actor Jeetendra was clicked with Rakesh Roshan, who was his co-star in Neeyat. Many Bollywood divas were seen at the party including Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani, Ananya Panday, Kangana Ranaut and Shilpa Shetty. Meanwhile, television stars Adha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, and Krystal D'sousa, among others were seen at the party.

Kangana Ranaut looked beautiful in a green lehenga. She kept her hair open and flaunted her natural curls and wore a stunning necklace. 

Kangana Ranaut at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Party

Rakul Preet looked beautiful in a green lehenga with a flower pattern on it.

Rakul Preet at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Party

Meanwhile, television stars Krystle D'Souza, Asha Negi and Shraddha Arya looked gorgeous at the party.

Krystal D'Souza, Asha Negi, Shraddha Arya at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Party

Ekta's father and actor Jeetendra posed with his Neeyat co-star and producer Rakesh Roshan.

Jeetendra and Rakesh Roshan pose at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Party

Meanwhile, filmmaker-producer Karan Johar made a stylish entry at the party.

Karan Johat at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Party

Ananya Panday looked beautiful in a green lehenga and completed her look with a mang tika.

Ananya Panday at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Party

Shilpa Shetty, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and Karishma Tanna made a stylish entry at the party and posed for the paps.

Shilpa Shetty, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Karishma Tanna at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Party

Kangana Ranaut posed with her Manikarnika co-star Ankita Lokhande.

Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Party

Both Kriti Sanon and Disha Patani looked beautiful in lehengas. Kriti looked divine in a pink lehenga with flower patterns and Disha made heads turn in a red lehenga.

Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Party

(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Earlier, Bhumi Pednekar hosted a Diwali party as well. Her Badhai Do co-star Rajkummar Rao, Bollywood star kids Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and Nysa Devgn and Rakul Preet attended the party.

Producer Anand Pandit also hosted a Diwali party on the same day. The party was attended by Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, among others.

Meanwhile, on Ekta Kapoor's work front, she recently produced Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Goodbye'. She also announced the sequel of her hit film Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday.

