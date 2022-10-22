Inside Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali 2022 Party: Suhana And Aryan Khan, Rajkummar Rao Steal Limelight In Ethnic Attires | See Pics

BHUMI PEDNEKAR on Friday night hosted a grand Diwali party for her friends and family and it was a star-studded event. She was recently busy with her work schedule as she was shooting and promoting her films. The Raksha Bandhan actress took some time off her work schedule and hosted an epic Diwali bash. The party was attended by her colleagues, friends and co-stars from the film industry.

From her Badhai Do co-star Rajkummar Rao to Bollywood star kids Suhana Khan and Nysa Devgn, this Diwali party was indeed star-studded.

Bhumi looked drop-dead gorgeous in a multi-coloured lehenga. She put her hair in a stylish braid. She was accompanied by her sister Samiksha Pednekar, who looked stunning in a silver lehenga.

(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Suhana Khan looked beautiful in a golden saree, which was simple yet elegant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Bollywood's adorable couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha also attended the party. Patralrkha looked stunning in a maroon saree and paired the outfit with a necklace and earrings. Rajkummar also looked dapper in a purple kurta and white pants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani made a stylish entry at the party. Rakul looked divine in a multi-coloured lehenga and paired it with jhumkaas. Jackky also looked handsome in all-white traditional attire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Earlier, Bollywood's ace designer Manish Malhotra also hosted a Diwali party. Bhumi also attended the party along with Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Sharvari Wagh, Kriti Sanon and Raveena Tandon, among others. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon also hosted a Diwali party on Wednesday night.

On the work front, Bhumi was last seen in Anand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan, along with Akshay Kumar. She will star in Bheed, along with Rajkummar Rao. She will next star in Shashank Khaitan's comedy Govinda Naam Mera, also starring Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. She will star in The Lady Killer, along with Arjun Kapoor and was shooting for the film in Manali.