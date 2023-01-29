Inside Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul's Mehendi Ceremony; Couple Dance Their Hearts Out With Family & Friends

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23, 2023, in an intimate wedding ceremony at Suniel Shetty's Khandala house. The duo looked mesmerizing in ivory outfits which they opted for their big day.

Now, on Sunday, the Motichoor Chaknachoor actress headed to her Instagram handle and uploaded a series of pictures from her Mehendi ceremony, and the couple looks adorable together as they dance their hearts out with their family and friends.

The first pic had KL Rahul pulling Athiya Shetty's cheek, while in the second picture, all the family members including KL Rahul's parents and Athiya's parents Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty dancing together. The third featured Athiya's girl gang including Krishna Shroff. Krishna looked gorgeous in a white crop top and yellow-coloured lehenga with heavy jewellery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

In the fourth picture, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul could be seen dancing their hearts out while others cheer for them, and the last one is the solo pic of Athiya in which she could be seen posing cutely.

Earlier, soon after her wedding, Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note as she tied the knot with cricketer KL Rahul on Monday. Sharing the pictures, she wrote in the caption, "In your light, I learn how to love…"

She further added, "Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."