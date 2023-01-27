Inside Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul's Haldi Ceremony With Ahan Shetty And More Family Members; See

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23, 2023 in an intimate wedding at Suniel Shetty's house in Khandala. On Friday, the couple finally shared the pictures from their pre-wedding rituals (Haldi ceremony) on their respective social media spaces.

Athiya headed to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures featuring herself, KL Rahul, and other family members. Sharing the pics, she simply captioned it, "Sukh," adding a Sun emoticon to it. The pictures saw her dressed in an ivory and golden embellished outfit, while KL Rahul opted for a beige ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

The first picture saw the duo sharing a warm hug as Athiya holds Rahul, as evident from the pic, while the second one has the Motichoor Chaknachoor actress simply flaunting her million-dollar smile. In the third picture, Athiya could be seen applying Haldi on her brother-actor Ahan Shetty's face, and the fourth one has her simply posing against the backdrop of the Sun.

Earlier, soon after her wedding, Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note as she tied the knot with cricketer KL Rahul on Monday. Sharing the pictures, she wrote in the caption, "In your light, I learn how to love…" She further added, "Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

Soon after their wedding, the duo also greeted the paparazzi who have been waiting since morning to get a glimpse of the newly-married couple.