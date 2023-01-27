Inside Anurag Basu's Saraswati Puja Celebration: Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Pritam Line Up For Prasad | See Pics

Anurag Basu hosted a Saraswati Puja celebration on Thursday and distributed prasad among his celeb guests to mark Basant Panchmi. Rajkummar Rao and his actor-wife Patralekhaa, Kartik Aaryan, Abhishek Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, and music composer Pritam were all in attendance. Bhushan Kumar, the producer, was also present, seated in line with Rajkummar and Patralekhaa.

Anurag Basu posted several photos from the Saraswati Puja on his Instagram with a caption that read, "Our 29th Saraswati Pujo! New friends, old friends, same fun." The images show Patralekhaa in a beige saree, Rajkummar in a purple shirt over a black tee, Bhushan Kumar wearing orange, and Kartik Aaryan in a white kurta pyjama, all lined up awaiting the customary khichdi.

Basu also posted some photos of him and his colleagues in the industry enjoying the prasad which included different items like khichdi, puri, papad, and sabji. One photo shows Pritam smiling while Patralekhaa, Rajkummar and Bhushan Kumar are eating.

Patralekhaa commented on Anurag's post saying, "Love you Dada.. Missed you Taani ma'am." Anurag also shared a group photo with him, Rajkummar, Kartik, Bhushan Kumar, and others all posing for the camera.

In one of the pictures, Abhishek Bachchan also appears in a pink kurta pyjama, offering prayers to Goddess Saraswati. Fatima Sana Shaikh, who was dressed in a white saree, is also present in front of the deity in one of the images. Another snap shows her accepting prasad from the puja. Aditya Roy Kapur was also spotted in one of the pictures wearing a white kurta and blue denim, having prasad in one of the pictures.

Richa Chadha replied to Anurag's post saying "Sorry to have missed this. FOMO (fear of missing out)." Rajkummar also commented, "Dada khoob moja (too much fun, brother)."

Kartik Aaryan posted a selfie with Anurag Basu and a photo of Anurag standing with Pritam on his Instagram, captioning it "Saraswati Pujo."

Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram Stories to express his gratitude to Anurag, sharing a picture and writing "Dada ka pyaar (brother's love)."